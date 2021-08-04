How the infrastructure bill delivers on clean water — and how it falls short

Erik Olson:

Well, so there are two chunks of money that are specifically directed to those two issues that you mentioned.

One is, there's $15 billion to help pull out some of the lead pipes in the country. So, the estimates from the Environmental Protection Agency are, it's going to cost at least around $45 billion, maybe more than that, to pull out all the lead pipes. So we're putting a down payment of around $15 billion. It'll take care of maybe a third of that problem.

The other issue you mentioned are these forever toxic chemicals. They're called PFAS. They're used in nonstick pans, as you mentioned. But they're also used in a lot of other uses. They were used widely, and still are used in some places, as firefighting foam. And often they were just sprayed out onto the ground, and seeped into the groundwater, ran off into streams.

And they have contaminated tens of millions of people's drinking water now. So they're very hard to get out of the water. You have to treat them with advanced technology. So the bill does put $10 billion towards pulling some of those out of our water.