News Wrap: As COVID cases rise, concern over global vaccines and potential boosters grows

Judy Woodruff:

In Washington, the White House argued that the U.S. has enough vaccine for boosters, if needed, and for shipment to other countries.

Also today, Illinois became the latest to mandate face masks for public school students this fall.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faced even more pressure today to resign over sexual harassment allegations. The Associated Press reported that a majority of state assembly members support impeachment proceedings if he does not step down. The three-term Democrat denies state investigation findings that he harassed at least 11 women.

Mexico is suing big-name American gun makers and distributors. The suit was filed today in federal court in Boston. It charges the companies' business practices have fueled gun trafficking and bloodshed in Mexico. The Mexican government is seeking $10 billion in damages.

In Lebanon, violent protests erupted on the first anniversary of a deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut. As night came on, demonstrators fought with police, who used tear gas and water cannon outside the Parliament building.

Earlier, crowds denounced corruption and the failure to hold senior officials accountable for the explosion.