Why the U.S. is lagging behind in rapid COVID-19 testing

Hari Sreenivasan:

With the demand for tests growing and holiday plans on hold for some, lines are long for COVID testing in many parts of the country.

And when it comes to rapid tests–the kind you can buy in a drugstore– the U.S is lagging far behind many countries in both availability and distribution. I spoke with ProPublica reporter Lydia Depillis about the Biden administration's latest moves to increase supplies and about her recent article titled "Here's why rapid Covid tests are so expensive and hard to find."

Lydia, for the past several months, we have, as a nation been focused on vaccinations, but here we are staring down another variant, Omicron, and people are realizing once again the value of testing. So 20 months into a pandemic, why don't we have more rapid tests that we can take home and try to beat this?