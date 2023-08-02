How the loss of local newspapers fueled political divisions in the U.S.

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Judy Woodruff
Judy Woodruff
Over the past few decades, more than 2,000 newspapers across the country have closed, leaving many communities without a reliable source of local information. Researchers say this crisis in journalism, driven by changes in technology, is fueling the country's political divisions. Judy Woodruff visited a community in Texas that recently lost its newspaper for her series, America at a Crossroads.
Judy Woodruff is a senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
