Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, we speak to Donald Trump's defense attorney about the case against the former president over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The loss of thousands of newspapers leaves many American communities without a reliable source of local information. Plus, we delve into the late Irish singer Sinead O'Connor's global impact on music, politics and activism.
Support Provided By:
Learn more