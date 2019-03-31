Sackler family faces continuing legal issues over OxyContin

Barry Meier:

You know I think the the best one can hope for is that there are money said side through this litigation for drug treatment. I mean that is the. Benefit that will flow from this litigation. It's not going to be a benefit that will make plaintiffs lawyers rich. That's the worst thing that could happen from this. I mean I hope that the vast majority of this money is going to go into drug treatment. I think the other benefit that will accrue if. Attorney generals and plaintiffs lawyers force these documents to become public is that we as a society will know finally what happened during this epidemic. I mean we're dealing with the greatest public health crisis of the 21st century. We don't know how the Sacklers comported themselves during it. They claim you know we have clean hands. We're now seeing documents suggesting otherwise. The last thing the worst thing that could happen is for these cases to be settled. And for these documents to be once again sealed. From public view. The people that lost loved ones to this epidemic. We as a society. Really do need to know what the Sacklers knew. How they behave the decisions that they made not just within perdu but how these other executives behave. You know the people that Ron Johnson Johnson the people that ran the big drug distributors. You know they were dumping. Tens of millions of pain pills into places like West Virginia. What kind of decisions they make.