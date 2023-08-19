How the ongoing writers’ strike impacts reality and unscripted TV

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Ali Rogin
Claire Mufson
Satvi Sunkara
Writers and actors are still on strike as broadcast TV networks head into the fall season, meaning there will be no new episodes of scripted dramas and comedies. Networks are now filling their prime time schedules with 38 hours of reality and competition shows. Ali Rogin looks at what the writers' strike means for reality and unscripted TV with The Hollywood Reporter’s Ryan Gajewski.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Satvi Sunkara is a production assistant for PBS News Weekend.
