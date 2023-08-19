August 19, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as the death toll in Maui climbs, we look at how communities can improve disaster warnings and responses. Then, families in Montana prepare for a new law banning certain medical treatments for minors with gender dysphoria. Plus, the impact the writers' strike is having on reality and unscripted TV.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch