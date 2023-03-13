How the Oscar wins for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ could change Hollywood

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
William Brangham
William Brangham
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Alison Thoet
The 95th Academy Awards proved to be an evening of wins for Asian and Asian American actors with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” sweeping up many of the Oscars. Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang joined William Brangham and discussed if the results could change how Hollywood goes about making movies. It's for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
