How the Oscar wins for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ could change Hollywood

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

Audio

The 95th Academy Awards proved to be an evening of wins for Asian and Asian American actors with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” sweeping up many of the Oscars. Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang joined William Brangham and discussed if the results could change how Hollywood goes about making movies. It's for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

@Annedavenport
Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

@alisonthoet

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch