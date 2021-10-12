How the pandemic influenced Americans’ desire to work in health care

Judy Woodruff:

The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare many vulnerabilities in the United States' health care system, including a worsening shortage of nurses and physicians.

But recent data indicates a new surge of interest in nursing, medical, and other health-related career programs.

Stephanie Sy has this report for our series Rethinking College.

Stephanie Sy At 55, Debi Kinder is taking a new path. Last year, the mother of two, plus dog Diva, was semi-retired and working a part-time job. Then the pandemic hit, and she was laid off. Sheltered at home, Kinder saw a gap that needed filling