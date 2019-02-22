How the Pentagon plans to fund Trump’s border wall, as House tries to block it

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, there are two large parts from the Department of Defense.

One has to deal with how they fight drug trafficking. And that sort of is nebulous. We're going to have to watch that closely.

The other is more specific. It deals with military construction projects that been funded, but have not yet begun. Now, Judy, look at this. I was able to obtain a list of some 400 projects that meet that description. This is a very large universe. Not all of these will be chosen.

And then, when we asked DOD today over how they're narrowing this universe of what projects they would essentially delay or cancel, they told me this. Look at these factors. First, they said there is one pot they will not use. That is funding for military housing, which has been in the headlines because obviously there is some substandard housing that needs repair.

Also, because they won't use that, they could, however, use funds for things like schools, hospitals, many other facilities, things that are popular. Now, looking at this list, I crunched the numbers. The states that have the most number of projects on it, California, Maryland, Alaska, and North Carolina, red and blue states alike.