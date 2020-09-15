How the presidential race could shape key congressional contests

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right, so much to talk about.

Let's dig right in, the Senate. Democrats need three or four seats. That's the key number. They need to pick up three or four seats to take control of the Senate.

So, let's go to the graphics, the maps that we have got ready for this.

First of all, these are the seats that are in play right now. These — there are more tossups increasingly on the map. It's about 12 seats. Here's what Democrats like. If you look at another map, these red states — look at red states. These are vulnerable Republicans. Of those 12 seats in play, 10 of them are Republican.

So, Democrats have 10 chances, they believe, to pick up the three or four seats they need. Now, what's interesting here, Judy, though, one more map. These are — of those competitive seats, these are the ones in the Senate that are tracking very closely to the presidential race.

There is no question, Judy, that Democrats are benefiting from Joe Biden doing well, the president falling behind him nationally. And these Senate races could change if that presidential race changes. So that's something we're going to have to watch closely.