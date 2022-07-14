How the rape of a young girl in Ohio became a flashpoint on the abortion debate

Dr. Katie McHugh, Physicians For Reproductive Health:

Thank you so much for having me on. And thank you for that question.

This case of this poor girl coming out of Ohio over to Indiana is not unique. This is not the only time this has happened, nor will this happen — this be the only time this ever happens.

We need to have abortion access, so that patients like her and other people have access to the health care that they need. Tragically, this is not uncommon. This is not an unusual circumstance. All of us who provide abortion care have stories like this one, where a preteen victim was sent to us for abortion services because of impregnation because of rape.

This is tragic. This is indefensible, but this is why health care needs to be accessible for people. This is an example of how legislative and legal interference in patients' bodily autonomy and their decision to make their own choices for their bodies is so important and so important for us to protect this right.