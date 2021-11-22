How the self-defense argument played out in Rittenhouse, Arbery trials

Stephen Saltzburg:

Sure.

They're actually — the similarities in some ways outweigh the differences. But, in both instances, Kyle Rittenhouse injected himself into a demonstration knowing there could be violence. He brought a high-powered rifle with him. He said he did it for self-protection, even though he didn't expect to use it, he said. But he had it there because he knew he might have to.

And then he got into a situation in which he thought that the first of his victims was trying to take away that gun and, if that happened, the victim would use it against him. And so he fired. And he continued to fire and kill one more person and wound another, all because he said he feared for his own life.

In the Arbery case, the shooter, Mr. McMichael who testified in the case, basically said that they were — he was trying to make a citizen's arrest, which came out for the first time really at trial, and that, in the very end, when he struggled with Mr. Arbery, they were both struggling for a gun, and McMichael feared that, if Mr. Arbery got the weapon, McMichael would be the one who would be shot, and so he, too, feared for his own life.