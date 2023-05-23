How the U.S. national debt reached $31.4 trillion

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
William Brangham:
If you stacked up the full debt of the United States in $100 bills, you could make not one, not two, but 13 piles of cash as tall as the Washington Monument.
Lisa Desjardins takes a step back from the debt ceiling negotiations on Capitol Hill to account for what the nation owes.
Lisa Desjardins:
OK, the national debt, all of the money the U.S. government owes, is currently $31.4 trillion. But what does that mean?
For one, that's decades' worth of government spending, things like Medicaid and other health care, the U.S. military, food stamps, and other benefits, fixing roads, Head Start and schools, the environment, national parks, and 1,000 other areas.
It's simple. For years, what the U.S. government spent on those things was far greater than the amount of money it had brought in to pay for them. That stacked up to that $31.4 trillion in debt we have now. That's an enormous, almost nonsensical number.
So let's put it a different way. If all Americans pitched in, it would take $94,000 from each one of us, every man, woman and child, to pay off the national debt.
The U.S. national debt, in dollars, is by far the largest in the world. But we also have the largest economy in the world. And that is how most experts approach this.
Think of it this way. The national debt is a weight, sometimes a heavy weight, like a barbell at a gym. But what matters is not just the size of the debt, but the size of the economy, or person, trying to handle that debt. So, how big is our debt compared to the economy trying to hold it up?
Back in the year 2000, it was a relatively easy. The debt equaled 36 percent of the combined earnings, goods, and everything the U.S. economy produced that year. But it shot up, and now the U.S. is shouldering a national debt that is 98 percent of what we will produce this year.
And, much worse, if nothing changes, in 30 years, the debt is forecasted to soar to be nearly twice as large as everything the economy produces, a potentially overwhelming weight for the U.S. economy.
MICHAEL PETERSON, CEO, The Peter G. Peterson Foundation:
As the debt keeps creeping up, we just are placing a greater and greater burden on the next generation.
Michael Peterson is CEO of The Peterson Foundation, a nonprofit group focused on the U.S. budget long-term. And he is particularly worried about the cost of the debt.
Michael Peterson:
The interest cost is really what is the cost of the debt. If you think over a long period of time, by about 2050, approximately 50 percent of federal revenues will go towards interest only.
That means, by 2053, when little kids today are in their 30s, the interest costs on the national debt will be the largest expenditure the federal government has, and 50 percent, half, of the taxes that these guys pay will go to those interest costs.
That will constrict funding for everything, including what we mentioned earlier, health care, the military, food stamps, education and the environment. Even Social Security benefits would be significantly cut.
There is still time to change course and multiple ways to address the debt. But the longer lawmakers wait to tackle it, the deeper and more painful future cuts and the future burden will be.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Lisa Desjardins.
In just the time it took Lisa to tell that story, the U.S. slipped nearly $10 million deeper into debt. And each passing second brings the country closer to a first-ever default.
Lisa has spent the day chasing down lawmakers, and she now joins us to bring us up to speed.
Lisa, a terrific report on the debt there, but back to these talks on Capitol Hill. We are right at the precipice here. What is the current status of negotiations.
We're getting close. As you said, I was on the Hill with our producer Kyle Midura.
This is where we are. Talks are at a standstill at this moment. In fact, Speaker McCarthy earlier today said talks had broken down. Really, there — there is some agreement over many areas, but they are not making any distance over two big areas. That is work requirements, which Republicans want to add more of for some benefits.
And then the other one, here you see Republicans, the White House lawmakers coming in for the morning meeting. Republicans also say they are just — there's Speaker McCarthy — simply too far apart when it comes to spending and funding.
One dynamic we have seen today, William, is Speaker McCarthy again and again coming and talking to reporters. Republicans feel like they're winning the sort of public argument here. We're seeing Democrats just starting to speak to us more. But I think, right now, the House is expected to recess on Thursday with no deal.
And I think, this weekend, we could still be talking about this.
Well, you, I know, in addition to all your other reporting, have some reporting about what the Treasury Department might be doing in case we get to this dreaded moment.
What is that?
Sources familiar have confirmed that the U.S. Treasury has sent out notices to government agencies asking them to hold off on any payments that don't have specific due dates right now.
It's something that maybe pro forma or just kind of happenstance. They were sending out these payments, but they can wait. They have a deadline that they don't have to meet. They're saying hold back on that, the U.S. Treasury essentially trying to hold on to some kind of cushion of cash, because it is getting concerned that we're close to the deadline, and it may come down to a few hundred million dollars, which is usually not a lot for the U.S. Treasury, but could make a big difference in these negotiations.
Lisa Desjardins, as always, thank you so much.
You're welcome.
So, the impact of the U.S. defaulting on its debt or not paying its bills would be felt immediately by many Americans.
We don't know precisely where the axe would fall, but it could include suspension of Social Security checks or a loss of food stamp benefits, to name just a few. Beyond that, many economists argue it could also be devastating to financial markets, potentially tipping the country into a recession and creating economic turmoil globally.
Mark Zandi is the chief economist at Moody's Analytics, and he's been keeping a very close eye on these concerns. He testified before Congress about them, and he joins us now.
Mark Zandi, thank you so much for being here.
What is your sense of confidence about whether our not a deal is going to be reached?
Mark Zandi, Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics:
Well, William, logic dictates that they will reach an agreement.
A lot of drama, Sturm und Drang, but when it gets down to the last minute here, I expect them to come through and pass a piece of legislation increasing the limit.
But, having said that, I — we have seen many debt limit battles over the years. This one feels potentially different. The politics are different. And, as such, there's not a nonzero probability that lawmakers make a mistake here and breach the debt limit. So we can't rule that out.
Speaker McCarthy says that, just looking at the calendar, they have to strike a deal in the next couple of days in order to make the trains run on time.
The markets have shown some concern over this, but not that much. Do you think that there is enough fire being applied to the feet of the people on Capitol Hill?
Mark Zandi:
Not enough.
I mean, it's a bit perplexing. I don't — I have not heard the pounding on the doors that I typically have in past debt limit dramas from businesspeople, from donors, from voters, from the markets. I mean, take a look at the stock market. It's kind of hung in there really very well, no sign of any angst among stock investors, which makes me a bit nervous, right?
Because I do think it takes that pounding on the door to kind of light the fire to generate the political will to get lawmakers to make this tough vote. And the fact that we're not seeing that makes me nervous. Now, I suspect, as we get closer and closer to that so-called X-date, when the Treasury can't make all the payments, then markets will react, and we will get that pressure.
But, so far, the people are not as anxious as I thought they would be at this point in time.
Let's say that they don't meet that deal. What happens in the days in the weeks immediately afterwards?
Well, it's a mess, progressively worse mess as hours and days go by.
I think it is important to recognize, though, I don't think the Treasury would default on the debt. They have the ability to pay bondholders. It's a separate accounting system, payment system, and they can get that done, because they know, if they don't pay on the debt, that would be like — words like catastrophic would be appropriate, just a complete, utter fiasco.
But they would stop making payments on all other bills, and everyone would get their money from the government later and later and later, depending on how long this went. And, of course, investors would be very anxious as well. Even though they're getting paid, they're going to say, hey look, they're willing to breach this go-around. What about next time and the time after the time after that?
You, the taxpayer, have to pay me more in higher interest to compensate for that risk. So the damage would start to accumulate pretty quickly. Within a few days, I think it'd be so significant that, given how weak the economy already is coming into this, we would be in recession.
Do you think that your firm, Moody's, and others would, as has happened in the past, downgrade the U.S.' credit rating?
And I guess my question is really the long-term reputational harm that this seems like it would do to the United States' standing?
Well, if you — every rating agency is different in terms of their methodology and approach. If you read what they're writing publicly, I think it would take a default on the debt to actually get a downgrade, at least initially.
I mean, if this — if the breach extended on for more than a week or two, given the turmoil, they would be under pressure to downgrade at that point. But you make a great point, William. Downgrade or no downgrade, the fact that we, the United States of America, can't pay our bills on time — and we have done that since the founding of our nation — the fact that we can't get that done will have a big impact on people's trust and faith in us.
And I can't understate more how important that is. That is critical to keeping interest rates down here, allowing us to invest and be the global engine of economic growth, and not only economically, but geopolitically, and we would significantly diminish that by going down that dark path, if we did breach.
You warned about all of this and the coming storm as early as January of this year.
When you see how close we are to the precipice now, does it surprise you how far we have gotten to the edge?
No. No.
I mean, we — I have done this for a long time. I have seen this go right down to the edge every single time. So — and it's the politics of it. There is this aspect of it that's very performative, theater. There's folks on either side of the aisle here, way on the other side of the aisle, that need to be accommodated, so that you can get enough votes to get a piece of legislation.
And that does require the drama. So I'm not surprised. But I am — each time that we come down to the wire, I get increasingly more nervous, and my level of angst is now starting to grow. I suspect we're going to come back next few days, certainly after Memorial Day, and lawmakers will start a deal.
But, gee, it just feels very uncomfortable. And it goes to a broader point. Yes, this is no way to run a railroad. I mean, this debt limit thing is not at all productive. It's highly counterproductive. We need to figure out a way to get rid of it.
All right, Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics, thank you so much for being here.
Sure thing. Thank you.
