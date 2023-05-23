Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Uvalde reflects on the first anniversary of the school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The economic risks from a potential government default rise as Congress and the White House struggle to reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. Plus, a Philadelphia organization works to mentor Black teachers to counteract dropout rates among Black students.
