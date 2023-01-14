January 14, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we explore the financial and health costs of looming COVID vaccine price hikes. Then, we look at new AI that can write essays and concerns about using the technology to cheat. We also learn why colder weather makes us more susceptible to respiratory infections. Plus, how a video game is helping people rescue real-life cats.

