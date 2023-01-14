Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we explore the financial and health costs of looming COVID vaccine price hikes. Then, we look at new AI that can write essays and concerns about using the technology to cheat. We also learn why colder weather makes us more susceptible to respiratory infections. Plus, how a video game is helping people rescue real-life cats.
