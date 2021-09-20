How the White House plans to combat the ‘silent killer’ of rising heat levels

Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Adviser:

This extreme heat challenge is the silent killer. It is one of the biggest challenges that we face in climate.

And yet people don't recognize it until it's too late. So, we need to start preparing. And what this plan is, is a multiagency effort to make sure that we're preventing impacts from heat stress. We're recognizing that they're happening, and it's getting hotter and hotter. So the time is now for us to invest.

First of all, you mentioned that the Department of Labor is going after an ability to actually establish a heat standard. We need our workers to be protected, whether they're the ones indoors or they're the outdoor laborers, like our ag community and our construction community.

And they're also — in advance of having that completed, they're going to look at their whole response to compliance and enforcement, so that they can begin to be more aware of this challenge and start developing the kind of education for industry and the kind of response that they can take under the existing law.

We're also looking at programs like LIHEAP, which many know are actually focused on low-income energy assistance. And those programs now have been basically providing more flexibility from the federal government about how states use those dollars. And we're doing it because it's now the time to recognize that maybe seniors would benefit most from being able to have access to an air conditioner.

So we want to provide really new ideas and ways that we can work with states and local governments, including, as you mentioned, cooling centers in our schools. But we have a breadth of agencies working on this, including even the Department of Homeland Security, who's putting out a challenge looking to actually ask people to tell them what they and other agencies across the federal government can do to protect our communities moving forward from this really silent, but deadly killer.