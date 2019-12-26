How these 2 Nobel winners are challenging popular economics

Amna Nawaz:

As Paul Solman reported recently, economists Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee won this year's Nobel Prize for their hard-nosed work on poverty, conducting experiments in developing nations, like Banerjee's native India.

They wanted to see what actually works and what doesn't to improve the lives of the poor.

But the married couple has also cast their critical eyes on the developed world and economic orthodoxy in their new book, "Good Economics for Hard Times."

Paul zeros in on the ideas of their book for our series Making Sense.