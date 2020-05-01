How these essential workers feel about the risks they face

Judy Woodruff:

Some grocery store employees, gig workers and delivery people were striking on this May Day.

They protested against working conditions at Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, and Target's delivery service. They say they need more protective gear, hazard pay and time off.

But the companies argue their policies have shifted to provide more protection, as well as wages or bonuses.

There's no doubt these are essential workers.

We spoke this week with our own group of workers who feel they are on their front lines. None were part of today's strike, but they raised their own serious concerns.