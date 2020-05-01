What ongoing tensions over the pandemic mean for the U.S. and China

Nick Schifrin:

There's certainly talk of punishing China economically, Judy, mostly from Republican senators, some kind of reparations, even perhaps not paying U.S. debts.

Senior administration officials I talk to dismissed the idea of reparations as totally unenforceable and totally dismissed out of hand any kind of talk of debt.

Instead, these officials tell me they're going to continue their already considerable pressure campaign on China, things like blocking U.S. technology from being transferred to China, blocking Chinese investment in the United States, targeting Chinese companies like Huawei, and trying to punish China for crackdowns in Hong Kong and against more than a million Muslim Uyghurs.

And these senior administration officials tell me that those efforts are accelerating because of the coronavirus.

Now, for President Trump, he's vacillated a little bit. He has praised Xi Jinping personally. He hopes that China lives up to its promises in phase one trade deal. But he's also become more critical of China, unafraid to criticize China from the podium, and suggested again yesterday that China failed to prevent the pandemic.