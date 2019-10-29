How this Baltimore charter school puts kids in charge of their futures

Hari Sreenivasan:

Every day begins with a prayer in the home of Nicole McClinton Wilks and her two children, Amanda and Jordan Westbrook.

McClinton Wilks, a single mom who works as a security guard and has to leave early for work, worries about Amanda's safety on her morning commute through the surrounding neighborhoods.

But she's relieved when Amanda arrives at her destination, an educational oasis in the heart of West Baltimore. Amanda, who is 17, is a senior at the Green Street Academy, a 6th-through-12th-grade charter school started in 2010 that currently has about 850 students.

In many ways, it's a typical school, with courses like science and Spanish. But there's a lot about Green Street that's not typical for an urban school. Students here are exposed to a wide range of opportunities to explore and learn outside of the classroom.

On a recent afternoon, Amanda and her classmates tended to a flock of well-loved chickens on the eight-acre farm behind the school.