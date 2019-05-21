How this Greek island proves European migrant crisis isn’t over

Judy Woodruff:

Threats from the Middle East are changing the politics of Europe.

This Thursday, right-wing nationalist parties are expected to do well in E.U. elections. Their support is largely driven by voters weary of mass immigration.

The European Union says the migration crisis is over, with dwindling numbers of new arrivals.

But, as special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports, on the Greek island of Samos, the crisis is far from over. Perhaps it's worse than ever.