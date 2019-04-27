Migrants risk crossing the Alps fleeing Italy’s crackdown

Christopher Livesay:

To understand why migrants are taking such deadly risks, you have to look back to 2015. At the time, France's borders were open to its neighbors, according to EU protocols. Then came devastating terror attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

While most of the attackers were French or Belgian citizens, investigators believe that at least two of them posed as refugees to enter Europe. After the attacks, the borders were closed. Then last spring, French police began cracking down on undocumented crossings. Due to its rugged terrain, one area that police couldn't seal off completely was here in the Alps.

But, migrants say, no matter how bleak their prospects in France, they are even worse in Italy, where anti-migrant sentiment has been building. A so-called "security law," recently passed by Parliament, doubles the time undocumented migrants can be detained, and eliminates humanitarian grounds for granting asylum to migrants unless they're specifically running from political persecution or war.

That means no more asylum for victims of grave political instability, famine, or harsh anti-gay laws in their home countries. The law was designed by Italy's recently elected Vice Premier and Interior Minister: Matteo Salvini. He's also the leader of the anti-migrant League party.