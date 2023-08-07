How this week’s election in Ohio could decide the fate of November’s abortion vote

Laura Barrón-López:

Following this closely is Karen Kasler. She's the statehouse news bureau chief for Ohio Public Radio and TV.

Karen, thanks so much for joining.

Those ads are just a taste of what voters have been bombarded with ahead of this special election. And we should note that this ballot measure is not about contraception and that those organizations and Democrats mentioned are not pushing for children to get sex changes and are not trying to get rid of parental consent.

But what are you hearing from voters about how they plan to vote tomorrow?

Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio and Television: There's been a tremendous amount of interest in this election, which is a bit of a surprise, because, first of all, August, special elections don't usually get a whole lot of traction, which is why Republican lawmakers voted to ban most of them last year.

And then, when this particular issue came up, and it became clear that groups were going to try to put an abortion rights and reproductive rights amendment on the November ballot, Republican lawmakers decided to go ahead and do this August special election.

And so those messages that you're hearing in those ads — and they are misleading — really do relate more to the November abortion amendment than they do to what this amendment would do, which would increase the voter approval threshold for future amendments to 60 percent and also make it a lot more difficult for citizens and groups that want to propose constitutional amendments to get on the ballot in the first place.