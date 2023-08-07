August 7, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, former President Trump ramps up criticism of the judge presiding over one of his criminal cases as the legal battle between his lawyers and the DOJ takes shape. Ohio voters decide whether to increase the threshold for constitutional amendments, a move that could decide an upcoming abortion vote. Plus, Tunisia faces growing scrutiny for its harsh treatment of migrants.

