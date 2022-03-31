How tough sanctions against Russia could permanently reshape the global economy

The rise of oil prices since Russia invaded Ukraine five weeks ago is one key part of the larger economic fallout from the war and from the tough sanctions the U.S. and many other countries have imposed on Russia in response. Economics correspondent Paul Solman looks at the global impact of these moves.

