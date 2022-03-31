Biden taps U.S. oil reserves to counter rising gas prices

Lisa Desjardins:

Putin's price hike, that's what President Biden calls the surge in gas prices since Russia invaded Ukraine five weeks ago.

Today, he announced a historic effort to lower those costs. He said the administration would release 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Reserve over the next six months. At one million barrels per day, that is the largest release in U.S. history. And it amounts to roughly a third of the reserve's current supply.

Joining me now to help us understand what this means is Patrick De Haan. He is the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices and shortages.

Patrick, let's just start right away. How significant is this? What do you make of it?

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy: Well, I think it's very significant.

It was largely unexpected, surprising, and it's a significant amount of crude oil. Keep in mind that the president had previously announced two other releases of 50 million barrels last fall and 30 million barrels shortly after Russia's war on Ukraine.

And so to come out just shortly thereafter from the previous announcement, and announce another 180 million barrels, it certainly caught me off-guard.