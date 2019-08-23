How trade war and Trump’s rhetoric are further unsettling the economy

Judy Woodruff:

The trade war between the U.S. and China escalated today, sending the financial markets into a tailspin. It all came as President Trump leveled his fiercest criticism yet at the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

China first announced it is imposing new tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods. Soon after, the president said he wanted U.S. companies to stop doing business with China, tweeting: "Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China."

The Dow Jones industrial average plunged today, losing 623 points at the end of the day. It closed at 25628, a drop of more than 2 percent. After the markets closed, the president announced his own retaliation even higher tariffs on more than $550 billion worth of Chinese goods that will kick in during the fall.

At the same time, Mr. Trump used unprecedented language today to attack Fed Chair Jay Powell for not clearly announcing another interest rate is coming — interest rate cut is coming.

"My only question," he said in a tweet, "is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" — a reference to the leader of China.

Before those tweets, Powell had signaled that the Fed may cut rates in the fall, but also warned of risks from the trade war.

It has been, as you can tell, a dramatic day.

Catherine Rampell joins us now. She is a special correspondent for "Us" and she's a columnist at The Washington Post.

So, Catherine, I hardly know where to begin, but let me start by asking you about the effect of these tariffs announced by China in the morning, and then, at the end of the day, the president, President Trump, announcing higher tariffs on China.

What does this all mean for the economy?