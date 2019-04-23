How Trump’s advisers protected his presidency by saying no

Carol Leonnig:

It starts with when the president returns from New Jersey and says he wants to fire FBI Director Comey.

In that instance, the White House counsel is a little bit gobsmacked that that is the plan for the day, but tries to carefully tone down the rhetoric and the rage of the president at the FBI director, and make sure that his original draft of how he's going the fire this person is not the one that he actually uses.

And there is a notation in one of the notes taken of White House counsel Don McGahn's deputy saying, this original talking point shouldn't see a light of day, the president's original missive, because it legally is questionable how the president plans to do this and why, and it looks like obstruction of a criminal investigation.

So then the next moment that Don McGahn tries to fend off a problem for the president is when he insists that — again, rageful, insists that Sessions shouldn't recuse himself from the probe and insists that Don McGahn get involved and make sure that doesn't happen.

And Don is explaining to the president the law and saying that the Department of Justice ethics rules are governing this, and Sessions is doing the right thing. That's a hard one to take.

But, finally, we get to that moment when the president, furious that a person he trusts is not running the investigation, furious that Bob Mueller is, insists that Don McGahn fire him. The president is in Camp David when he makes these orders, and he's calling Don McGahn at home over the weekend.

And Don McGahn packs up his things, as if he's going to basically leave, that that is his only option. Ultimately, the president relents, doesn't insist on him firing Mueller. And Don McGahn doesn't have to quit.