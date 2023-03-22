How Trump’s possible indictments will influence Republican political strategy

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Ali Schmitz
Ali Schmitz
Leave your feedback
As the country waits for a Manhattan grand jury's decision in the case involving Donald Trump's alleged hush-money payments, the New York Times reported the former president is said to be invigorated by the possibility of an indictment. It raises questions about his fate and the Republican Party which has tied its future to Trump. GOP strategist Doug Heye discussed the latest with Geoff Bennett.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Support Provided By:
Learn more