Your guide to all of the investigations into Trump

This story originally appeared in Here’s the Deal, our weekly politics newsletter. For more politics coverage and analysis, sign up here.

Former President Donald Trump has predicted he will be arrested this week, on charges related to a hush money payment aimed at covering up an alleged affair. A Manhattan grand jury is expected to issue an indictment soon, according to multiple reports.

But that is just one in a small constellation of investigations circling him. Here’s a look at the government probes into Trump.

The four investigations

There are four known government-run investigations into Trump or his business. Let’s first look at them in terms of location and prosecutorial scale, from national to local.

On the national level. The Department of Justice has appointed a special counsel to look into two broad areas: the classified documents found at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago and efforts to interfere with the 2020 election.

The Department of Justice has appointed a special counsel to look into two broad areas: the classified documents found at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago and efforts to interfere with the 2020 election. In New York state. The New York attorney general is behind a civil lawsuit alleging the Trump Organization lied to lenders and insurers about its assets.

The New York attorney general is behind a civil lawsuit alleging the Trump Organization lied to lenders and insurers about its assets. In Georgia. The district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is considering charges surrounding efforts by the former president and his allies to overturn the 2020 election there.

The district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is considering charges surrounding efforts by the former president and his allies to overturn the 2020 election there. In New York City. The Manhattan district attorney has been working with a grand jury on whether Trump hid payments that were hush money to silence Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, about an alleged affair with Trump.

Trump has repeatedly and vociferously denied wrongdoing in all of these cases. He has alleged prosecutors have open political bias against him, and that he is being targeted by left-leaning officials.

Now, a little about each one, in order of when we expect to hear about charging decisions or next steps.

The Manhattan hush-money case



Watch the segment in the player above.

What is this case about? Hush money and potential accounting and campaign finance violations. This surrounds a 20167 payment of $130,000 to Clifford. The grand jury is scrutinizing the money that was paid to gain her silence about an affair she said she had with Trump in 2006 and 2007. Trump’s response to the case has varied. Trump has acknowledged he was aware of the payment, but he and his spokespeople contend he did not understand its full nature.

Who is the prosecutor? The Manhattan district attorney is Alvin Bragg. He was elected to that job last November.

What are possible charges?

Accounting fraud. According to The New York Times, the charges may include falsifying records, a violation of the New York Penal Law. The idea is that the payments to Clifford were falsely written as something else in the books of the Trump Organization, and Trump knew, “with intent to defraud.” That offense is often a misdemeanor. However, it can be elevated to a felony if the fraud is covering up other, serious criminal activity.

According to The New York Times, the charges may include falsifying records, a violation of the New York Penal Law. The idea is that the payments to Clifford were falsely written as something else in the books of the Trump Organization, and Trump knew, “with intent to defraud.” That offense is often a misdemeanor. However, it can be elevated to a felony if the fraud is covering up other, serious criminal activity. Campaign finance charges. There could also be charges that the payment was a hidden campaign activity, because it was intended to help Trump as a then-candidate for president.

Isn’t there a statute of limitations involved here? Yes. The accounting fraud charge has a two-year statute of limitation as a misdemeanor and five years as a felony. BUT, New York law extends that timing if a defendant has lived for a significant time out of the state. As president, Trump lived and worked in the White House and his Florida home. If these charges appear, expect this to be a point of contention.

When might we hear? News of a possible indictment is expected any day now. The grand jury in the case will next meet Wednesday.

The Georgia election case

What is this case about? Whether Trump interfered with, including if he tried to overturn, the 2020 election results in Georgia. This case includes the January 2021 call from Trump to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump repeatedly said he needed 11,000 more votes.

Why Fulton County? The county contains Atlanta, the state capital. It also is the most populous county in Georgia. In addition, it has a prosecutor who wanted to launch the case.

Who is the prosecutor? Fulton County’s district attorney is Fani Willis. She took office in January 2021. Willis called a “special purpose grand jury” to review evidence and make recommendations in this case.

What are possible charges? There is a wide range of potential charges here, and some may not be clear yet. A member of the grand jury convened for this case told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that the group recommended multiple indictments.

They could include:

Election violations. These include, per the Washington Post, soliciting others to commit election fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit election fraud and interference with an election.

These include, per the Washington Post, soliciting others to commit election fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit election fraud and interference with an election. Racketeering. This charge — essentially that an organized criminal enterprise is operating to break the law — would be among the most serious in terms of potential prison time. It is among those Willis laid out in her initial announcement of this probe.

This charge — essentially that an organized criminal enterprise is operating to break the law — would be among the most serious in terms of potential prison time. It is among those Willis laid out in her initial announcement of this probe. Threatening public officials. In her initial announcement, Willis also indicated she was looking into any threats to public officials from Trump or as a result of his actions.

In her initial announcement, Willis also indicated she was looking into any threats to public officials from Trump or as a result of his actions. No perjury charge for Trump. While most of the grand jury’s final report remains secret, a portion was made public. In it, the grand jury stated a belief that one or more witnesses lied to them, committing perjury. However, Trump himself did not testify before this jury.Any perjury charges would be leveled at someone else.

When might we hear? Soon. Willis said in January that decisions are “imminent.” On Monday, Trump’s attorneys filed a motion to keep the final grand jury report secret and remove the district attorney’s office from the case. Some see that as indication that he too expects news from the DA soon.