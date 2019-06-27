How Trump’s support is faring in the wake of assault allegations, migrant children’s care

Judy Woodruff:

But, now, it's fair to say the Trump administration, with the Trump campaign before it, has had its share of controversies and even allegations of scandal.

Few seem to erode the loyal support of the president's base of voters. But this week saw news that has to concern the White House, including the treatment of children in immigration detention facilities. We will get to that in a moment.

But, first, we want to look at a new allegation against President Trump.

Longtime writer and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, in a new book, graphically describes how she said Mr. Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store in the 1990s. Two friends she told about the incident at the time have now gone public to corroborate her account.

Author Lisa Birnbach and former New York TV anchor Carol Martin joined Carroll on today's episode of The New York Times podcast "The Daily."