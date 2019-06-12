On the U.S.-Mexico border, crowds of migrants and a ‘broken’ system

Amna Nawaz:

Two months ago, Emerita fled her home country of Honduras. She shows us these scars as evidence of the abuse she suffered. She fears for her life, she says, because she's gay.

She crossed illegally into the U.S., seeking asylum, but, under a Trump administration policy, was sent back to Mexico until her court date. With no money and no support, she sought refuge in this church shelter in Juarez. Her first hearing, later this month, could determine her fate.

The sudden increase in the number of migrants being forced to wait in Mexico has stressed already thin resources here. Faith and private communities have leapt into action, opening shelters like this one in West Juarez.

The Trump administration had already slowed legal entry, forcing thousands of migrants to wait across the border here in Mexico in lines. Then came a policy sending asylum seekers back to Mexico, across bridges like this one here in Juarez, while their cases unfolded in the U.S. Now an expansion of the policy means thousands of more people will be forced to wait here in Mexico, facing uncertainty.

But the Mexican government accepts only a certain number of migrants awaiting immigration hearings in the U.S., a number the Trump administration says is increasing. The rest of the migrants arriving at the southern border are allowed to cross and await their court dates.

Over the border in El Paso, it's a very different scene. Ruben Garcia, a longtime immigration advocate here, has moved quickly to respond to the influx of families crossing into the U.S., partnering with faith communities and aid groups, and fielding private donations.