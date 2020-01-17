How Trump’s USDA wants to change rules around school nutrition

Judy Woodruff:

When Michelle Obama was first lady, one of her key initiatives was to push for healthier nutrition and food choices. That translated into a change for public school lunches around the country.

But the Trump administration and some state officials argue that the Obama administration went too far, and this administration has been rolling back some of those moves.

As Amna Nawaz tells us, today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture proposed additional changes.