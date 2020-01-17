Australian ecosystems left vulnerable in wake of bushfire catastrophe

Judy Woodruff:

Firefighters in Australia are finally getting some help this week from nature, in the form of rain and thunderstorms. But many fires are still burning.

Millions of acres have been lost, adding up to a combined area as large as the state of Virginia. And the brushfires have done tremendous damage to Australian ecosystem and to wildlife.

Our science correspondent, Miles O'Brien, is there for us, as well as for the weather app MyRadar.

Miles joins us now from the southeastern part of the country. He's in Sarsfield, Australia.

Miles, hello to you.

First of all, just bring us up to date. What is the latest on the situation there?