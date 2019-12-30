How U.S. airstrikes could affect ongoing tensions with Iran

Nick Schifrin:

As we reported earlier, the U.S. has launched its first military strikes against Iranian allies during the recent round of tensions.

Today, Iran and Iraq objected.

Today in Basra, angry Iraqis condemned the United States for attacking a foreign adversary on Iraqi soil. On Sunday, the U.S. bombed this military base, home to an Iranian-backed Shiite militia. It was one of five U.S. targets in Iraq and Syria. The U.S. says the strikes were in response to a Friday attack on an Iraqi base that killed one American.

The U.S. blames the group Kataib Hezbollah and says it's organized, trained, and equipped by Iran, and has attacked the U.S. in Iraq 11 times in two months.

An official with an Iran-backed Iraqi militia called for the U.S. to leave the country.