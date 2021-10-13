How U.S. can help crumbling Afghan economy and support international aid efforts

Nick Schifrin:

For years, Afghanistan has been heavily dependent on international financial assistance and humanitarian aid.

One of the largest organizations that has been working in Afghanistan is the Norwegian Refugee Council, which provided help to hundreds of thousands of Afghans. But, with the Taliban takeover, the council's ability to help has been severely disrupted, as the weather is beginning to turn cold.

Jan Egeland is the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council. He recently returned from a trip to Kabul. He joins me now.

Jan Egeland, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

We have seen these scenes in Kabul, not only of the internally displaced, but of entire families selling all of their furniture simply to stay alive. How desperate is the situation there?