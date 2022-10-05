‘Ricochet: An American Trauma’ explores unseen impacts of gun violence

William Brangham:

That's right.

As I mentioned, suicide is the leading cause of gun deaths in America. And, as researchers kept telling us, this is incredibly important. It's not that the gun causes someone to try to take their life. It's that, if you are experiencing a temporary mental crisis — and almost all suicidal episodes are temporary. It goes away.

But if you have access to a gun, it is very likely that, when you try to take your life, you will die and you will not have a chance to get through that episode and try to get better.

So we spent some time in Wyoming with a man named Danno Hedrick. He lost his brother David to a gun suicide years ago. And he's still are wrestling with all these what-ifs about what he could have done differently and how he might have done something to save his brother's life.

This is Dan talking about his own son Jed (ph), who now lives in the house where David took his life.

Danno Hedrick, Brother of Suicide Victim: Whenever Jed gets married and has kids, and I go over there for a barbecue, that spot in the yard is still going to be there.

And no matter how flat he has it, I will see that it's had a little divot there that it had before David took his life, and I saw him laying in that spot.

You settle into this sorrow, and it's — I think I'm at that point. He comes up every once in a while. And it's kind of like, hey, dude, how you doing? You screwed up. I still love you, kind of.