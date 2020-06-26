How Washington, D.C., could become a state — and why it probably won’t

Lisa Desjardins:

Today, the House passed her Washington, D.C., Admission Act, the first time in history that either chamber has voted to make the city a state.

The bill would name the new state Washington Douglass Commonwealth after former city resident and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Federal buildings, including the White House and Capitol, would remain a separate federal district, still called the District of Columbia.

The city would gain two senators, one voting member of the House and control over its own decisions. Currently, Congress can overrule local officials.

That's not theoretical. Earlier this month, District officials had little say as federal Park Police moved in on peaceful protesters, including in some blocks usually overseen by the city.

It also affects pandemic response. In the CARES Act offering relief, Congress sent D.C. $750 million less than it gave to states.