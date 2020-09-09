How will Woodward’s Trump revelations affect American voters?

Judy Woodruff:

As the presidential election moves into the final stretch, we want to regularly check in on how things are playing out across the country.

Tonight, we turn to Gary Abernathy. He's a columnist for The Washington Post. He's based in Ohio. And Sarah Smarsh, she's a Kansas-based journalist and the author of the book "Heartland."

Hello to both of you. You were with us for the conventions. And it's great to have you back with us.

We just heard Yamiche's report about the pandemic, the disproportionate effect on people of color.

I want to start out by asking you about Bob Woodward's book, revelations out today, Gary Abernathy, that the president knew in late January how serious it was. He told Woodward he knew it was much more deadly than the flu.

And yet he continued to tell the public that it would go away for many weeks after that.

I know it's early. This has just come out, but what's your sense of how voters where you are going to react to this?