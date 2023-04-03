How Wisconsin’s sharp political divides shaped state Supreme Court election

Judy Woodruff
Sam Lane
Frank Carlson

Tuesday, voters in Wisconsin will decide the balance of the state’s Supreme Court in the most expensive judicial election in history. Judy Woodruff traveled to Wisconsin to see how the state’s sharp political divides are shaping what could be the most important election of 2023. It's part of her series "America at a Crossroads."

Judy Woodruff
Judy Woodruff is a senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.

@judywoodruff
Sam Lane
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

@lanesam
Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been making video since 2010. @frankncarlson

@frankncarlson

