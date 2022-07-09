How women are navigating rapidly changing rules after Roe reversal

States across the country are struggling to determine whether and how to provide the most vulnerable access to abortion through Medicaid. Alina Salganicoff, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, and Marsha Jones of The Afiya Center, a reproductive justice organization in Texas, join Nick Schifrin to discuss.

