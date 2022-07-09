July 9, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we explore how women on Medicaid are navigating rapidly changing rules across the United States after Roe v. Wade is overturned. Then, the plight of one Afghan refugee who fled the Taliban and the obstacles he faced trying to reach Poland. Plus, a day of firsts takes place in the women's final at Wimbledon.

