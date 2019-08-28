Howard Dean on the eligibility criteria for 2020 Democratic debates

Judy Woodruff:

It won't be official until midnight, but Democrats appear to be headed for a one-night presidential debate with 10 candidates in September.

Today is the deadline to meet the criteria laid out by the Democratic National Committee. The polling and fund-raising requirements are stricter than they were for the first two debates. They have to reach 2 percent or higher in four credible polls and to raise money from at least 130,000 donors.

And that has some of the candidates who didn't make the cut crying foul.

Here is U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado speaking to delegates at last week's DNC summer meeting.