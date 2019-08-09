What voters and 2020 Democrats are saying at the Iowa State Fair

Lisa Desjardins:

That's exactly right.

Sort of think of this as almost a political free-for-all, barely organized political free-for-all, but with your favorite bad-for-you foods involved.

I would just say, Amna, that we have seen something new here, which is a real crush of reporters which is especially around Vice President Biden. He doesn't give as many appearances as some other candidates.

So there was a lot of interest in the vice president — former vice president yesterday, and especially around that topic of the idea of whether the president is a white supremacist.

Vice President Biden did agree in the end with Elizabeth Warren. And as much as these candidates — and we will get to it — really want to talk about other issues, this idea of race and divide in this country seems to be dominating the conversation on the left.

I also asked the same question about, how do you label the president, should you label the president this way to John Delaney and Andrew Yang today.

Andrew Yang agreed he's a white supremacist. John Delaney and Tulsi Gabbard, they said: We don't think it's useful to go there.

It's a difficult issue for these Democrats. And it's important not just in terms of those who want to talk about who the president is and what he represents, but, politically, it's very important because Iowa voters here, when you talk to them, they're not comfortable, most of them, even some Democrats, with labeling the president as a racist.

Here in Iowa, many people I talk to you believe that to label someone racist or white supremacist, you have to know their intent.

Obviously, that's a big debate. Many Democrats disagree with that. It's their actions that matter. But it's a politically very difficult subject. Some Democrats are moving farther faster than others.