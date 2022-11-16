Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, authorities investigate whether the missile strike in Poland was an accident that occurred while Ukraine was defending itself against Russian attacks. A federal judge blocks the health order that the U.S. has been using to expel people crossing the southern border. Plus, the gap between climate pledges and action sparks widespread criticism at a global climate summit.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: