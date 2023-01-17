Human trafficking victims forced to sell their organs share harrowing stories

Amna Nawaz:

Each year, an estimated 35,000 Nepalis are sold into modern slavery. They're vulnerable in part because of their economic conditions. Of the 29 million people who live in Nepal, nearly half live in poverty.

But the country is trying to fight back. Police recently busted a network that was trafficking people into neighboring India for the illegal sale of their kidneys.

Producer Zeba Warsi traveled to Nepal, including a district known as the Kidney Valley, to examine the ramp at human trafficking and meet the men forced to live a sort of half-life, with just one of their two kidneys.