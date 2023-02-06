Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, rescue workers desperately search for trapped survivors after thousands are killed by a major earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria. What China is trying to accomplish with repeated incursions into U.S. airspace. Plus, while women in Afghanistan face intensifying oppression from the Taliban, many still find ways to make their voices heard.
Support Provided By:
Learn more