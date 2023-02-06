February 6, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, rescue workers desperately search for trapped survivors after thousands are killed by a major earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria. What China is trying to accomplish with repeated incursions into U.S. airspace. Plus, while women in Afghanistan face intensifying oppression from the Taliban, many still find ways to make their voices heard.

