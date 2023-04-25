Hundreds of thousands flee Sudan as humanitarian situation deteriorates amid violence

Nick Schifrin:

Today, the U.N. agency that coordinates humanitarian affairs warned that it had to pull back from parts of Sudan, as a country of 45 million copes with shortages of water, food and access to medicine.

The U.S. and others are trying to end the fighting between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the armed forces, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, comprised of former militias that committed the genocide in Western Sudan's Darfur region that killed more than two million people.

The two men were supposed to help return the country to civilian rule demanded by the 2019 pro-democracy popular uprising.

One of those who participated in that uprising is writer Muzan Alneel, who joins me now from Khartoum.

Muzan Alneel, thank you very much. Welcome back to the "NewsHour."

As we just said, there's a humanitarian crisis. What are the conditions that you, your neighbors, and millions of Sudanese face today?

Muzan Alneel, Sudanese Researcher and Writer: The situation right now is that, for 11 days, we have been under heavy fighting, and there are around 10 million people living in this city, most of them under the poverty line, most of them without any stable access to electricity or water.

The electricity network is followed by the e-banking system that many depend on to get food or be able to evacuate their families from Khartoum. It has also fell apart. The telecommunication has fell apart. People are just trying to survive this. We see Sudanese people restoring to popular and mutual aid, which is the only thing that they have.

And the street is being used now by the people to form networks in their neighborhoods to know where the water is, to be able even to run some of the health centers, instead of those hospitals that are impossible to reach right now.